ACC teams struggling early following postseason berths

But with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling spring practice and jeopardizing the season itself, this fall was going to be different.

"I think everything about the season has sort of lent itself to that," ACC Network analyst Roddy Jones said, "especially the teams that have games delayed or canceled in game week. You have no idea when any of that stuff is going to pop up.

"From talking to coaches, the constant refrain is one day at a time. Worry about what we're gonna do today and then worry about what we're going to do tomorrow."

Or in the case of Wake Forest, worrying about filling additional days.

The Demon Deacons' bumpy season started with a loss to Clemson and then a shootout road defeat at North Carolina State. A coronavirus-related postponement of the Sept. 26 game against Notre Dame followed, prompting the school to move up its nonconference game against Campbell a week earlier, and then another open date.

That left Wake extra practice time to focus on improving fundamentals with one game in a three-week span.

"We need to play games," coach Dave Clawson said. "And we're going to hopefully have a chance to do that now three weeks in a row.