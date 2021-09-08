ACC wide open after league's disappointing opening week

"So I don't think we would overreact to any of that," Cutcliffe said. "The dust will come out."

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who called the Georgia-Clemson game, said it's not too early to see warning signs of things that need fixing.

For all the teams that lost openers, Herbstreit said "it's about getting your confidence back."

At some ACC schools, it's got to happen quickly.

Third-year Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins was asked about dissatisfied fans, then stared at the questioner for 11 seconds before answering.

"I'm excited for Saturday" and the game against Kennesaw State, Collins said, "lessons learned from the game so we can apply and just take the next step every single week in the program to get better."

The ACC programs that won in Week 1 also hope to refocus before the next game.

North Carolina State shut out South Florida 45-0 to start its season. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren understands there's plenty of work ahead for his team that hopes to challenge Clemson for the ACC Atlantic Division title.

He spoke to his players about not putting too much on one result, win or lose.