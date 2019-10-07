Candidate name: Adam Miller
Municipality: Auburn
Office sought: City Council
Political party (or parties): Republican, Conservative, Independence
Age: 31
Family information: I’m the oldest of two boys. My parents, brother and sister-in-law, two nephews, and my wife and I all love here in Auburn.
Professional and previous political experience: For the last 10 years I’ve worked at Auburn Community Hospital. I’ve had the privilege of meeting many great families in Auburn by caring for them and their loved ones. I’ve been working on the Cayuga County Republican committee for almost two years now. And I’ve recently been voted in as the Republican chair for the City of Auburn.
Education: I was homeschooled K-12
Message to voters: I love the City of Auburn. Unfortunately, I believe we’re headed in the wrong direction. With your help, I will do my best to reduce the tax burden of our citizens, bring jobs in, and make a city government that works for you. We live in a city rich with history that we can all be proud of. And right now we have an opportunity to make a history that our grandchildren will be proud of. Together we can make history in history’s hometown!