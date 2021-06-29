Adams' lead shrinks in Democratic mayoral primary

Elections officials plan on conducting another round of ranked choice analysis on July 6 that includes absentee ballots.

New York City's primary went into a state of suspended animation a week ago while officials prepared to give the public its first look at results from the city's new ranked choice voting system.

Under the system, voters could rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

Since no candidate was the first choice of more than 50% of voters, a computer on Tuesday tabulated ballots in a series of rounds that worked like instant run-offs.

In each round, the candidate in last place was eliminated. Votes cast for that person were then redistributed to the surviving candidates, based on whoever voters put next on their ranking list. That process repeated until only two candidates were left, Adams and Garcia.

When voting ended June 22, elections officials only released results showing who voters put down as their first choice for the job. In that count, Adams had a lead of around 75,000 votes over Wiley with Garcia close behind in third.

But in Tuesday's results, Garcia was boosted into second when former presidential candidate Andrew Yang was eliminated in the 10th round of ranked choice tabulation.