Adoptees can access birth certificates under new law

"When I met him, oddly enough I looked at him and thought, 'Gee he looks so familiar,'" Pessalono said. "I realized he worked in this deli. He worked there and would serve me my breakfast in the morning. I would remember him walking his dog in the street. It was so weird. It was so surreal."

Pessalono said he's seen his birth mother only a handful of times since their first meeting in 1993. He said she's had a harder time accepting him — in contrast to his birth father, whom he met in 1990 and has since died.

"He was just amazing, he accepted me," Pessalono said.

Pessalono, who lobbied for similar legislation in New Jersey, said he's accepted his birth mother's perspective: "It's unfortunate, but that's what she wanted. I'm OK with it."

Greg Luce, attorney and founder of the Adoptee Rights Law Center, based in Minnesota, said it was rare for New York courts to grant access to birth certificates, with exceptions being made occasionally in cases involving people with potentially genetic medical issues, or individuals seeking help with citizenship questions.

"It really was one of the top five most restrictive states in the country and had been that way since 1936," Luce said.