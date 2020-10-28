AFC East-leading Bills know better than to dismiss Patriots

The Bills might no longer have to confront Brady, who is now in Tampa Bay, and went 32-3 against Buffalo in setting the NFL record for most wins against one opponent. And yet, Belichick is still the coach in New England, where he's gone 35-5 against Buffalo over a 20-year stretch in which the Patriots have won 17 division titles and six Super Bowls.

"It's still Belichick," running back Devin Singletary said. "It's still respect even though they haven't been playing as well as they want to be."

The same concern could be raised with the Bills, even though they're off to their second consecutive 5-2 start for the first time since 1995 and '96.

Buffalo followed a 4-0 start by losing two straight before eking out an 18-10 victory over the winless New York Jets last weekend, when the Bills' once-prolific offense settled for Tyler Bass hitting six field goals to match a franchise record.

The Bills have scored just 51 points in their past three games after scoring 123 in their first four.

Buffalo's once-stout defense is an even bigger cause for concern despite limiting the Jets to 4 yards in the second half last weekend.