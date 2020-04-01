AFC East teams ready to strike after Brady's departure

So what do they think about playing in a division without the three-time NFL MVP.

“Ha, ha. I mean, I'm not going to frown about it, you know?” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “He has been there for 20 years, and it's going to be different faces in the East now. Whoever wants it is just going to go get it. Obviously with Tom Brady gone, that's a huge, huge deal.”

Fans agree.

“Pretty crazy to not imagine him as a Patriot,” said Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel, who grew up in the Boston area a Patriots fan. “But hey, go Bills. Go Bucs.”

Even during a pandemic, Brady's uniform switch was front-page news, with lots of subsequent talk that the Patriots are now "just another team."

The Patriots understand.

“Especially now, you have a lot of time to be on Twitter and stuff, so a lot of what I’ve seen is just people tweeting me like, ‘Enjoy what you guys had, it’s over, you guys won’t win a game,’” New England safety Devin McCourty said.

“I think that’s natural, though. I think if I was a fan and I watched the team and watched a guy for a long time and he left and he was so great, I would say that team is going to be terrible, too. That’s expected.”