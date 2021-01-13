AFC's young QB quartet, old NFC guard create huge age gap

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, the 24-year-old 2019 MVP, has his first playoff victory in hand, over Tennessee, as the Ravens prepare to visit the Bills.

"My mother-in-law sent me something the other day saying I was the old guy," Mayfield said. "Somebody sent me just how close everybody is in age. It's pretty crazy to see between Josh and Lamar and obviously Pat. Pat's got the most experience out of all of us."

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's decision on a starter will determine whether all four AFC quarterbacks are younger than the NFC quartet. If it's John Wolford, the 25-year-old is 29 days younger than Mahomes. Jared Goff is 26.

One of those two will face 37-year-old Aaron Rodgers in a visit to Green Bay, while Brees turning 42 on Friday means the meeting with the 43-year-old Brady on Sunday will make for the oldest pair of QBs in any game in NFL history (85 years).

With Goff starting, the average age of the NFC quarterbacks is 37 years, 77 days compared to 24 years, 344 days for the AFC group. The difference is 12 years, 98 days, which the NFL says is the biggest since 1970.