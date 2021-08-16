Afghanistan's female footballers make tearful calls for help

"The women of Afghanistan believed in their promise but they left because there's no more national interest. Why did you promise?" Popal asked. "This is what my girls crying and sending voice messages are saying. Why not say you would leave like this? At least we could protect ourselves."

An exasperated Popal sighs.

"We would not have created enemies," Popal said. "They are crying. They are just crying … they are sad. They are just like desperate. They have so many questions. What is happening to them isn't fair.

"They are hiding away. Most of them left their houses to go to relatives and hide because their neighbors know they are players. They are sitting, they are afraid. The Taliban is all over. They are going around creating fear."

Popal is a world away but connected by the messages pinging into her phone of the Taliban.

"They keep taking video and photos from the window showing they are just outside the home and that is very sad," she said.

It's hard to even imagine Afghanistan, ranked 152nd by FIFA out of 167 women's teams, playing again.

"It's been very painful to witness when yesterday the government surrendered," Popal said. "Women lost hope."

