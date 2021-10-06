After another flop, flawed Yankees face uncertain offseason

The New York Yankees' 12th consecutive season of failure had just ended, and Aaron Boone made an obvious yet stunning admission.

"The league's closed the gap on us. We got to get better. We got to get better in every aspect," the manager said.

"It's not just the Red Sox and the Astros now in our way," he admitted. "I mean, look at our division. The Rays are a beast, Toronto, there's some teams in the Central that are getting better and better, teams in the West that are better and better."

"That needs to be front and center as guys prepare in the offseason and get ready for spring training next year," Boone said after Tuesday night's 6-2 loss at Boston in the AL wild-card game.

A flawed team overly reliant on right-handed hitters was streaky to even a greater extreme than in 2020. A 13-game winning streak, runs of seven and six consecutive victories and two spurts of five and four wins largely were offset by a seven-game skid, five losses in a row and four instances of four consecutive defeats.

Even after in-season moves to add Rougned Odor, Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, Yankees left-handed batters were last in the majors with a .207 batting average, 26th in home runs with 53 and 28th in RBIs with 148. Their righties hit .249 with 169 homers and 518 RBIs.