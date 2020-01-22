After dismissing Beltran, Mets name Rojas new manager

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"I think it’s the fit, it's where the team is, it's what culture we’re trying to create," Van Wagenen said, pointing out that most of New York's homegrown talent played for Rojas in the minors. “He's respected by the players, he's trusted by the players and he's someone that we have great confidence in."

Beltrán’s tenure lasted just 2½ months and ended after Commissioner Rob Manfred singled him out last week in a report on a cheating scheme used by the Astros during their World Series championship season in 2017, when Beltrán played for them.

No players were disciplined by Major League Baseball, but three days later the Mets announced Beltrán was out as manager. The sides said it was a mutual decision, and Beltrán apologized for his role in the scam. He said he didn't want to be a distraction to the Mets.

Less than a week afterward, they transitioned to Rojas.

"When it came to this unfortunate circumstance, we didn't want to change the values that we outlined for ourselves in the initial process," Van Wagenen said. "We wanted to continue the momentum that we have with the work that's been done in preparation for spring training, and we felt like Luis was in a position to be a leader of that group.”