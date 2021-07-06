After Habs jab Lightning, defending champs look to Game 5

"We've talked about wearing teams down," veteran winger Corey Perry said. "Every night you have to continue to do the small, little things: Keep putting the puck in deep, banging the body. It takes a toll on guys."

It's a toll the Lightning cannot afford to pay even with a clear advantage in the series. Several players are banged up, and it's in their best interest to try to wrap this series before the attrition piles up.

Tampa Bay players also want to stay away from the post-whistle shenanigans that only serve to motivate the underdog Canadiens.

"I think we've got to stay out of that stuff," center Anthony Cirelli said. "It's two physical teams going at it. This is the Stanley Cup Final. So, I think both teams are going to battle and we should be ready and we have to take it a step further."

That means getting back to the style that got the Lightning to the final and put them up 3-0. After outplaying the Canadiens and losing, they don't plan to abandon their game plan entirely.

"We just stick with our process, the way we always go about our business," defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. "Any game, whether you win or lose, you like some parts of it, you don't like some parts of it, you look at the things you get better (at) and you go from there."