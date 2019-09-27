Tim Locastro was visibly frustrated.
The Diamondbacks and Giants were tied at 2 in the 11th inning of this June 23 game. Locastro had the bases loaded and one out. All he had to do is drive home a run to win the game.
The first pitch he saw was well inside. Locastro moved slightly to avoid the pitch. The guy who went on to set a new club record for hits by pitches wasn't happy with himself. If he took that plunking, the game would be over.
With the next pitch came redemption. This pitch, too, was inside. Locastro didn't get hit by it. Instead, he ripped the game-winning RBI single into left field.