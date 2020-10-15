After NIL, next NCAA challenge is restructuring Division I

Federal lawmakers still need to weigh in on name, image and likeness rules, but NIL compensation and less restrictive transfer rules should be in place for the 2021-22 school year.

Those issues, which had been debated and argued for years as the NCAA held firm to its old rules, have now been settled in favor of what college sports leaders now frame as modernization.

The next big project in college sports, especially as institutions deal with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, could be deciding what Division I should be. Or more precisely, what do the schools that make up D-I want to be?

"I think there is going to be a great deal of interest in 'Where does my institution fit best in this environment?'" said Nancy Zimpher, former chancellor of the State University of New York and a member of the Knight Commission.

Zimpher said university presidents should be willing to ask hard questions about what kind of investments they want to make in football and basketball in the hope the revenue from those sports can fund others.

"I hope that campuses and conferences will open themselves to some new arrangements to solve some of these heavy financial challenges," said Zimpher, chairwoman of the Knight Commission's college sports governance and structure committee.