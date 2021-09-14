After returning from ACL, Barkley faces a 2nd game in 4 days

Barkley said he actually wrote that in his notes in going over the game.

The one thing that was normal was the Monday morning soreness, Barkley said. He job now is to recover quickly.

Barkley said he only was on the field for 25 to 30 snaps so his body was not taxed. He added the feeling of playing was great.

The Giants will need to pick up the running game if they want to improve. They had 20 carries for 60 yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones led the team with 27 yards rushing, all in the second half.

"We've got to get the run game going against a very talented defense — probably one of the best defenses in the league," Barkley said. "That's going to be important to get your run game going. Watch film, learn from what I did, get the rust off and try to do a better job this week."

The Penn State star, who was the second pick overall in the '18 draft, isn't pushing coach Joe Judge for more carries. With 16 games to go, he knows he is going to get more touches. That's why he doesn't mind letting the coaches and medical staff plan his workload.