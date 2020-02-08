After winter of instability, Mets gear up for spring training

“We have a collection of major league players that are talented and built to win right now,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

New York is looking to end a three-year playoff drought. Comeback seasons for Céspedes, closer Edwin Díaz, starter Noah Syndergaard, reliever Jeurys Familia and 37-year-old second baseman Robinson Canó would certainly help.

NEW LOOK

The 38-year-old Rojas replaces Carlos Beltrán, who lasted just 2½ months as skipper and never managed a game. Beltrán was hired in early November after the Mets fired Mickey Callaway, but the former slugger was let go days after being implicated in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Rojas was promoted from quality control coach after only one season in a big league dugout. He has eight years of experience managing in the minors as high as Double-A and is popular among Mets who played for him on the way up.

Rojas is the son of longtime major league player and manager Felipe Alou, and brother of six-time All-Star Moises Alou. There are several newcomers on the staff, including bench coach Hensley Meulens and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

THEY’RE SET