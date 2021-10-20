AG probes death of woman shot by police

SYRACUSE — The state attorney general's office said it was investigating the death of a woman shot by police Wednesday as she charged at officers with a knife.

Syracuse Police Department officers responded to reports of a woman brandishing a knife at a city residence early Wednesday morning. After they began talking to her, she allegedly set a fire and charged at officers with a knife. At least one department member shot her, according to a release from the attorney general's office.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at 4:00 a.m. at a local hospital.

The investigation is being handled by the AG's Office of Special Investigation, which probes deaths of people involving police.

