Agent: Davis to return to Lakers

With Klutch clients James and Davis at their core, the Lakers immediately built a championship contender around them last season. The 6-foot-10 Davis swiftly clicked alongside James, who molded himself into a point guard and led the NBA in assists to maximize the talent of Davis, who earned his seventh straight All-Star selection.

James and Davis reteamed in the bubble in central Florida and led the Lakers to Davis' first NBA title and James' fourth. The Lakers had missed the playoffs for six straight seasons before their dynamic duo transformed the franchise into champions again, beating the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals.

"Watching AD and LeBron, everything they did was together," said Dwight Howard, who won a ring with the Lakers before moving on to Philadelphia as a free agent last month. "They worked out together, they ate together, they rolled dice together. We called them The Brothers. They were always together, playing video games, doing something.