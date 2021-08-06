Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint

"I have to tell you, it was — at the moment, I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra," she told investigators.

She said she pulled away from Cuomo, telling him "You're crazy."

Cuomo has adamantly denied touching her breasts, saying "I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing."

Records confirm that the woman was at the mansion for several hours on Nov. 16 and had at least one interaction with the governor, but Glavin said she also sent emails to staff while she was in the building that didn't mention that anything upsetting had happened.

Mariann Wang, an attorney for two other accusers, said the governor's lawyers are ignoring any fear the employees had of being punished by Cuomo if they complained.

"The fact that any assistant might try to continue with her day or act 'normal' even after being harassed brutally is something many women who have been harassed at work understand," Wang said. "These women are trying to survive."

The woman told investigators she had initially planned to take the harassment claims "to the grave."