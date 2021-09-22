Aides of ex-Gov. Cuomo on hook for new legal bills

ALBANY — New York state has stopped paying legal bills for state employees who worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he faced ongoing investigations on the state and federal level.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's spokesperson Haley Viccaro said Wednesday that the state stopped paying for those aides' legal bills after Sept. 2.

The administration is now deciding whether there is a legal basis for the state to pay bills for legal services on or before Sept. 2. Viccaro did not specify how many staffers had legal bills paid for by the state.

Cuomo and his former aides face an ongoing probe by the state attorney general into Cuomo's use of state employees to help with a book he wrote about his leadership during the pandemic and scrutiny from federal prosecutors who are investigating his administration's handling of nursing home death data. Cuomo himself is also facing a state ethics commission inquiry.

The state has agreed to pay a maximum of $9.5 million in bills for lawyers representing Cuomo and his administration over sexual harassment allegations and other matters as well as for lawyers investigating the former governor and his administration, according to The Associated Press' review of available contracts.