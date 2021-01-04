Alabama's Smith could set new standard for Heisman receivers

Randy Moss from Marshall finished fourth in the Heisman voting in 1997 and Larry Fitzgerald of Pittsburgh was second behind Jason White of Oklahoma in 2003. Neither of those future NFL greats needed more than their receiving stats to get Heisman consideration.

As quarterbacks piled up Heisman victories in the 2000s, recognition for the guys catching all those passes started to pick up.

Texas Tech's Michael Crabtree finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2008 and Oklahoma State's Justin Blackmon did the same in 2010. Marquise Lee of Southern California finished fourth in 2012.

The next receiver to be a finalist was Alabama's Amari Cooper in 2014, 11 years after Fitzgerald did it. Cooper finished third. Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook was fourth as a finalist in 2016.

There was little to no Heisman buzz around Smith this year until late October, when Alabama's other star receiver, Jaylen Waddle, was lost to a leg injury.

While Jones was putting up big passing numbers in the Crimson Tide's potent offense, Smith was the player who most stood out. And he didn't need gadget plays and special teams highlights to do it.