Alderson details Mets' pursuit of Bauer, pleased by results

"With respect to the vetting process, we'll be more intentional about communicating with women who may have had some contact, not necessarily fellow employees, but other third parties that might have come in contact," Alderson said. "We're probably taking our background checks and so forth to a somewhat higher level to the extent that we can."

Alderson expressed regret over the vetting process of Callaway.

"When we when we hired Mickey, Mickey was the hot commodity," he said. "There were a number of teams that were anxious to talk to him and possibly sign him to a contract. We felt very fortunate at the time to get him based on his reputation in the game. Now, that was that short-sighted on our part? Was it too narrow focus? I think the answer is probably yes. And certainly in retrospect, there probably should have been a broader assessment of his qualifications."

Zack Scott was promoted to acting GM, and Alderson said the Mets may hire assistant GMs from within.

Alderson also addressed the Mets' pursuit of power-hitting outfielder George Springer, who agreed in January to a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.