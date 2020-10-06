Alex Bowman shuffled to the No. 48 to replace Jimmie Johnson

The No. 48 is sponsored by Ally, one of just two companies that funds a car for the entire 38-race Cup Series schedule. Ally wanted Johnson's replacement to contend for titles and Bowman, who has qualified for the playoffs all three years with Hendrick, is currently in position to advance this week into the round of eight.

"He is absolutely championship caliber, and we want to win championships. And this car, with its story and the number, it deserves a racer of Alex's caliber," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally.

The No. 88, meanwhile, has used five different sponsors so far this season.

Ally replaced Lowe's in 2019 for Johnson's final two seasons and extended its contract with Hendrick through 2023. With Bowman, Ally is paired with a digital savvy 27-year-old car enthusiast and a blank slate to create a new marketing plan.

Bowman was at the top of the list Rick Hendrick gave Ally when Johnson said this season would be his last.

"Mr. Hendrick has such amazing confidence in Alex and talks so well about him, and we trust Rick so much. It just made it so easy to say that Alex was our guy," Brimmer said.