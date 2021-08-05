Alfaro gets big hit as Marlins beat Mets 4-2, win series

MIAMI — Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Thursday, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.

New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Báez, made his debut. Báez went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts on Thursday and is hitting .160 (4 for 25) with the Mets.

"Javi is a free swinger. That's something we know we can probably work on and get better at," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "He's going to be out there taking hacks. It's a fight between him and the pitcher and those are the type of swings he takes."

New York's underwhelming stretch has allowed Philadelphia and Atlanta to creep closer in the division race. The Phillies entered Thursday trailing the Mets by 1 1/2 games and host New York in a three-game series this weekend.

"There are ups and downs in these seasons," Mets outfielder Michael Conforto said. "We flush it when we lose. Obviously, this wasn't the way we wanted this series to go. You get into the clubhouse, we flush it. We're going to be upset for a little bit but we get on the plane, go to Philly and it's out of our minds when we get there."