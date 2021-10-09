All eyes on Eichel and ongoing stalemate with Sabres

Unless the Sabres change their recommendation, Eichel has no recourse but to either have fusion surgery, or continue sitting out while his injury goes untreated.

The NHL's collective bargaining agreement says teams are required to provide "serious consideration" to a player's choice of a second opinion, but otherwise have the final say on treatment. The CBA does not provide the option of resolving disputes through third-party arbitration.

The issue could come to a head should the Sabres suspend Eichel without pay. Such a move would almost surely lead to the NHLPA filing a grievance, which neither side prefers because of the precedent it could set in either affirming or negating the CBA language.

Players' rights on treating injuries vary across North America's four major professional sports.

In the NFL, the onus is on the team to show a player's preferred treatment is not medically necessary. Major League Baseball's clause is relatively vague in "urging their constituents to agree upon a qualified third physician expert" to resolve disputes.

In the NBA, a panel of three doctors— one picked by the team, another by the union and a third selected by the first two consulting doctors — would arbitrate such a dispute.