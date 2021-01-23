All eyes on QBs as Packers host Bucs for NFC championship

Brady, 43, has helped the Bucs earn a franchise-record seven straight road wins. A win at Lambeau Field clinches their first Super Bowl berth since their 2002 championship season.

"This is one of the coolest stadiums in the league to play in," Brady said. "I know they're excited, we'll be excited, and it will make for a great football game."

Brady is trying to join Warner, Peyton Manning and Craig Morton as the only quarterbacks to lead two separate franchises to a Super Bowl. He already won six Super Bowls and played in nine total with the Patriots.

Green Bay is making its fourth NFC championship game appearance in the past seven seasons, but Rodgers hasn't reached a Super Bowl since leading the Packers to a title in the 2010 season. Warner said the postseason weighs heavily on where players stack up in history.

"That's why Tom is the GOAT (greatest of all time)," Warner said. "It's why Joe Montana is up there and guys who've been there numerous times — the John Elways — and everyone else kind of gets knocked down a notch. Even though they're been great in the regular season, there's a combination of the two that I think weighs heavily."

Simply put, Rodgers needs this victory more than Brady.