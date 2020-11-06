All NFL games on for Week 9 as teams deal with COVID-19

All NFL games are on for this weekend while teams deal with COVID-19 issues.

Depending on their situations, teams were either steering clear of or returning to their facilities Friday, one day after the Packers beat the 49ers even though both clubs were missing key players due to coronavirus infections or exposure.

The Cincinnati Bengals kept players away from their training facility, while tackle Fred Johnson and defensive back Trae Waynes were placed on the COVID-19 list. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday and will not return until next week because they are on a bye, though players had to remain in Cincinnati to be tested for the coronavirus daily.

The Atlanta Falcons canceled practice and worked virtually after a member of the football staff tested positive. The Falcons said the move was "out of an abundance of caution" while contact tracing is used to determine if anyone else might have been exposed.

Atlanta hosts Denver on Sunday.

"The whole reason we're doing it is to get guys to the game," coach Raheem Morris said. "We want to make sure we go through all the precautionary measures to play the game. Everybody wants to play the game."