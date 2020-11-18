All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday

"Recent experience has highlighted the importance of minimizing high-risk close contacts; on multiple occasions, we have seen individuals identified on that basis test positive within a short time. We have also seen many instances in which effective action by clubs to minimize these close contacts prevented the virus from spreading within the club, and avoided players or coaches being ruled out of practice or games."

The NFL said Tuesday there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing from Nov. 8-14. That brought the league's total to 95 players and 175 other personnel since Aug. 1, not counting new cases this week.

"The biggest motivator I find when we talk to the clubs about this is simply that if they are not in compliance with the protocols from a mask-wearing perspective or for some reason somebody forgot their device or something like that, they're much more likely to be identified as a high-risk close contact than they would otherwise," said Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy.