All-Star Game yanked from Georgia in response to voting law

After MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta on Friday, the Atlanta Braves issued a statement saying the team was disappointed.

"This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city," the team said. "The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion."

Meanwhile, Abrams, who has championed voting rights since her narrow election loss to Kemp in 2018, blasted the new law. The Democrat is being closely watched to see if she seeks a rematch against Kemp in 2022.

"Georgia Republicans must renounce the terrible damage they have caused to our voting system and the harm they have inflicted on our economy," Abrams said. "Our corporate community must get off the sidelines as full partners in this fight."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, said she supports the MLB's decision. Atlanta will no doubt share in the economic loss, though the Braves' home stadium is now located outside the city, in suburban Cobb County.