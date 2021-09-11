Allen draws comparisons to Big Ben as Bills face Steelers

Mike Tomlin noted as much when asked how he has benefited from having just one quarterback during his 15 seasons as Steelers coach.

"I don't know the alternative, to be honest with you. Obviously, continuity is an asset," Tomlin said.

"But it's very similar to the traction (Bills coach Sean) McDermott and Josh Allen are gaining up there," he added. "Every day spent together facing the challenges that this game provides us all, I think there's collective growth in that. There's cohesion in that."

While set at quarterback, Pittsburgh unveils a new-look offense under coordinator Matt Canada, who replaced Randy Fichtner. The Steelers retooled their offensive line, and sought to upgrade the NFL worst-ranked running attack by drafting Alabama's Najee Harris in the first round.

In Buffalo, the NFL's second-best scoring offense returns 10 starters with the exception of veteran receiver — and former Steeler — Emmanuel Sanders brought in to replace John Brown.

Beasley spoke to how the continuity on offense instills confidence.

"We come out there with the mentality that nobody's going to stop us, and we're going to score," Beasley said.