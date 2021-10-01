Ally Colvin

Message to voters: I was born and raised in Owasco. After leaving home at age 18 to attend college at Syracuse University, I was fortunate that my life and career took me to new places. But in 2019, I left New York City to return home, envisioning a more fulfilled path for myself, surrounded by family and a welcoming community. I began practicing law in Auburn, and have been fortunate to serve clients in and around Owasco in all areas of law, including real estate and business law. I have appeared before town and village courts and have collaborated with local municipalities and quasi-government agencies to help them accomplish their goals. Guided by an intrinsic sense of integrity and fairness, I would be proud to be your next Town Justice.