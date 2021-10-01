Ally Colvin

Municipality: Town of Owasco
Office sought: Town Justice
Political party (or parties): Democrat, Working Families
Age: 34
Family information: Daughter of Jim Colvin and Lynn Anderson Colvin; sister of Mike Colvin; grandchild of Carl and Mary Ann Anderson and Vern (dec'd) and Betty Colvin.
Professional and previous political experience: Currently an Associate Attorney at Hancock Estabrook, LLP; within the Corporate and Real Estate practice areas, I assist small businesses from start-up to wind-down. Previous legal experience includes employment at Auburn general practice firm doing both transactional and litigation work and partner at New York City boutique law firm. First time political candidate.
Education: Juris Doctor, St. John's University School of Law; Bachelor of Music in Music Industry, Syracuse University; graduate, Auburn High School.
Message to voters: I was born and raised in Owasco. After leaving home at age 18 to attend college at Syracuse University, I was fortunate that my life and career took me to new places. But in 2019, I left New York City to return home, envisioning a more fulfilled path for myself, surrounded by family and a welcoming community. I began practicing law in Auburn, and have been fortunate to serve clients in and around Owasco in all areas of law, including real estate and business law. I have appeared before town and village courts and have collaborated with local municipalities and quasi-government agencies to help them accomplish their goals. Guided by an intrinsic sense of integrity and fairness, I would be proud to be your next Town Justice.