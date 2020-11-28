Amid pandemic, NBA gives teams health protocols for season

"The NBA wouldn't have put this plan together and we wouldn't have agreed to it if it wasn't safe," Utah guard Donovan Mitchell said Friday, before the protocols were given to teams. "We did a great job with the bubble and we'll do what we feel is safe, the PA and the NBA."

Mitchell — who tested positive for the virus shortly after the league suspended last season on March 11, after Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player known to have contracted COVID-19 — also said that he expects players to take the virus very seriously, especially since a positive test almost certainly would sideline someone for several games.

"This isn't football where you play once a week," Mitchell said. "We're playing twice, three, maybe four times a week, so you've got to be careful, you've got to be cautious."

There are two methods by which a player can return to play after a positive coronavirus test: one is a test-based resolution, in which an infected individual has at least two consecutive negative PCR test results. The other is a time-based resolution, where a player would have to isolate, rest and avoid workouts for at least 10 days and then spend at least two more days training in isolation. He would also have to undergo cardiac screening before being cleared to return.