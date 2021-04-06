Analysis: Baylor bullied the Bulldogs to win national title

Baylor hit 10 3-pointers and turned 16 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points. All-American Jared Butler was the orchestrator, finishing with 22 points and seven assists.

Davion "Off Night" Mitchell spearheaded a defense that pressured the normally-careful Zags into 14 turnovers and turned Gonzaga All-American Corey Kispert into a nonfactor.

The 1976 Indiana Hoosiers are still Division I's last undefeated men's team.

Baylor is the new king, 18 years after one of the darkest scandals the sport's history. Drew, son of a Hall of Fame coach, was the architect, assembling a team of fast-footed, broad-shouldered Bears who ran through and around nearly every team in their path.

"It was just electrifying, especially in that type of environment in the big game," Butler said. "Everybody was clicking on all cylinders and that's what it takes to win."

This highly anticipated match-up was supposed to be played in December, only to have COVID-19 force a cancellation. The wait turned out to be worth it, the two best teams all season — and the bracket's top two seeds — each playing for its first national championship.