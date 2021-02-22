Analysis: Djokovic right to focus on Federer, Nadal, Slams

One part of the calculus is that no one knows, of course, whether Federer, who hasn't played in more than a year after two knee operations and turns 40 in August, or Nadal, 34, will win more majors — or how many more.

It bears repeating that until Federer, Nadal and Djokovic came along, no man had won more than Pete Sampras' 14 Grand Slam titles. Here we are, less than 20 years after Sampras retired, and he's been surpassed by a trio of men, and by a lot of majors.

"We're talking about some Cyborgs of tennis, in a good way," Medvedev said, referring to the longevity and unprecedented success of the guys known as the Big Three. "They're just unbelievable."

Djokovic's coach, 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, predicted Nadal will claim "one more, maybe two" championships at the French Open, where he collected a 13th last October.

That is the only instance of a man owning more singles titles from one major than Djokovic's haul in Australia. Federer's high is eight at Wimbledon.

All have career Grand Slams.

"Roger and Rafa inspire me. That's something that I've said before. I'll say it again. I mean, I think as long as they go, I'll go," Djokovic said. "In a way, it's like a race (of) who plays tennis more, I guess, and who wins more. It's a competition between us in all areas. But I think that's the very reason why we are who we are, because we do drive each other, we motivate each other, we push each other to the limit."

