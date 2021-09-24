Analysis: Enough taunting - from social media and fans, too

In recent years, the trash talk and gesturing in football has tended to go overboard. There's nothing wrong with the impromptu or choreographed celebrations — the league finally recognized that after years of opposition that made the statement "the NFL stands for No Fun League" seem accurate. Those actions are not what this is about.

The point of emphasis is about, as Saleh says, respect, and the NFL has no plans to back off emphasizing that.

Former league officiating chief Dean Blandino notes that all points of emphasis tend to lead to a rash of whistles. There were nearly a dozen flags for taunting in Week 2, which he says is too high.

"This comes down to the competition committee and the membership (owners), they look at points of emphasis and then it is on to the officiating department, the officials, to implement it, and sometimes maybe it is an over-correction," Blandino said during his segment on SiriusXM NFL Radio's "The Blitz."

"Are we going too far? That is what Walt Anderson and Perry Fewell (NFL officiating senior vice presidents) are going to do this week. They'll look at those taunting calls and say, 'OK, that is too quick, we want it to be more prolonged, we want it to be more obvious.