Analysis: For Biles, peace comes with a price - the gold

TOKYO — When you spend the better part of a decade redefining the possible within your sport, the standards change. Good is no longer good enough. Sometimes, great isn't either.

Simone Biles received a crash course on it five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

The American gymnastics star had already won three gold medals at the 2016 Olympics when she began her routine in the beam finals. Midway through her set, the then 19-year-old lost her balance, as tends to happen when trying to execute world-class skills on a piece of wood narrower than the average iPhone. She reached down to steady herself, preserving a bronze in the process.

She was pumped. Others weren't.

"People were really upset," Biles told The Associated Press in May. "I'm like, 'Guys it's still a medal for the country and it's still a medal for myself.' If anybody else was going to get bronze they would have been cheering but it was Simone so they were, like, pissed."

Fast forward to team finals in Tokyo on Tuesday night, when the "demons" Biles has been grappling with for years proved to be too much. Spooked when she couldn't get comfortable on vault and burdened by what she described as the "weight of the world," the 24-year-old instead took herself out of competition.