Analysis: For USA Basketball, the time is now to fix things

SAITAMA, Japan — Time would solve many problems for the U.S. men's basketball team right now. A few practices to develop chemistry and figure out exactly how these roster pieces fit together would do wonders.

It's not happening.

There is no time. Or, more accurately, this is the time. The U.S. men have two games left in group play at the Tokyo Olympics — Wednesday against Iran and Saturday against the Czech Republic — to figure whatever needs to be figured out. An opening loss to France on Sunday didn't seem to surprise the French much, and in a more ominous sign, didn't seem to surprise the Americans that much either.

"This is the time for us to really hone in, lock in," U.S. center Bam Adebayo said after the 83-76 defeat at the hands of the French.

He's right. The game against Iran — FanDuel says the Americans are 37.5-point favorites — on Wednesday should be a way to build some momentum, going into what could very easily be a win-or-go-home game against the Czechs.

Win both, and the U.S. is headed to the quarterfinals and with a very real chance to win the whole thing. Lose one of the next two, and this almost certainly will go down as the worst showing ever for a nation that has never gone to the Olympics and not won a medal.