Analysis: It's time for Brandon Beane to go all in on stockpiling weapons for Bills' offense

The Buffalo Bills have fallen behind in the AFC arms race.

That was readily apparent Sunday when the offense managed a meager 10 points in its divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It will become even more apparent this Sunday when those same Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC championship game rematch. Those are the teams the Bills are chasing, and right now, they’re not particularly close.

The day after his team was eliminated, head coach Sean McDermott said he’s a big believer “in you are who you are in the last game of the season.”

Who the Bills are is a team that has failed its franchise quarterback. Josh Allen is a unicorn – capable of running over or through defenders while having the ability to make every throw on the field. But he needs more help than General Manager Brandon Beane gave him during the 2022 season.

The Bengals have a better offensive line and group of receivers than the Bills do – even through the snow, that was easy to see Sunday. The Chiefs have a better offensive line in front of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and at least an equal set of skill-position players when you include tight end Travis Kelce among the pass catchers.

“Yeah, I mean I'd love to have the perfect line and I'd love to get as many weapons,” the GM said Tuesday during his season-ending news conference. “We're always looking. We added Nyheim (Hines) in season. In which, it was to help our offense, as well, another weapon for Josh, and also give us a weapon on special teams, as well, and I think Nyheim will be a guy in particular, having an offseason to learn, would have been another guy, but yeah, we've got to be better in all categories, because 10 points didn't get it done.”

With all due respect to Hines, who is a nice-enough player, that was never going to be the type of move that got the Bills over the hump. Dating back to last March, the team went on a never-ending search for a pass-catching running back, then threw the ball to rookie James Cook and Hines after he was acquired a total of 41 times, resulting in 26 catches.

“You don't want to throw out everything we did this season,” Beane said. “We did a lot of good things statistically, and a lot of them were very similar to the previous year, just looking at a two-year look at it. ... Unfortunately, we all have a bad taste of the last thing we remember is what happened the other day, which definitely didn't get the job done. If it was college, I'd love to get as many five star (recruits) as we can. It's the cap, it's the draft. You know, we'll have to work through that. What can we get? What pieces can we add? We'll lose free agents on both sides of the ball. That's just reality. We'll see which ones we get back, but we'll try and do our best. We know, again, we have to win our division, and you're right, those two teams, we're probably talking about the Chiefs, other than our division the last couple years at this end of season (news conference), but I think you have to throw Cincinnati in there now that in back-to-back years they're also in the AFC championship.”

Beane is right. It’s not going to be easy. The cap challenges are very real. One area he can start, though, is in the draft. Continuing to use premium picks on defense isn’t getting the Bills anywhere. Forget the “best player available” talk when April rolls around. Amend that to read “best offensive player available.”

The Bills did trade their 2020 first-round draft pick for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but the big-time investments outside of that have been thin. Center Mitch Morse was brought in on a good-sized free agent contract ahead of the 2019 season, and Beane did extend the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins. He can’t stop there, though. The line play was not good enough, and Diggs had to shoulder too much of the load at receiver during the season.

“I think at different times guys did a lot of different, good things for us,” Beane said of his receivers. "We started out, you know, pretty good. I know we ran up some points the first few weeks other than that Miami game in the heat, but I think … our offense was really playing well through the bye.

“For whatever reason, I think the second half of the season, I don't know if some of it was starting with Josh getting his arm hurt. I'm not saying it did, I'm just saying various things happened. That was when some more of the adversity hit. You know, we played seven home games and nine-and-a-half road games. That's part of what we've got to look at. I think we've got a lot of good players, but it didn't all play out every week the way it kind of started early in the season.”

Beane stressed Tuesday that he didn’t want to overreact to one game, and on a surface level, he’s right. The Bills did finish second in the NFL in both yards (397.6) and points (28.4) per game. Those who watched every game closely, however, can attest to the offense not always passing the eyeball test. Things appeared hard far too often. Most of the time, Allen’s heroics would bail the team out. That didn’t happen Sunday, though.

“The other day, 10 points is not going to win many playoff games, most likely,” Beane conceded. “We know we’ve got to score more than that. Our offensive players, coaches, all of us know that. We'll look at it all, again. We'll start with myself. There's nothing I can sit here and say.”

That’s a feeling the rest of Bills Mafia shares at the moment, as it ponders what went wrong in a season that started with such promise.