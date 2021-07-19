Analysis: Kraken facing crucial expansion draft decisions

Price alone would take up nearly 13% of the $81.5 million cap, and he's the only player counting $10 million or more to win a playoff round since the limit went into place in 2005-06. Take all three and that's almost a third of the available space.

Of course Price could be the face of the franchise like Marc-Andre Fleury was for the Golden Knights, and he has roots in the area. The combination of his abilities on the ice and potential to be Seattle's most marketable star should make Francis think long and hard about the possibility.

He could also flip Tarasenko, who asked the Blues for a trade and wants to go to a contender. Maybe that's the Kraken right away.

SIDE DEALS

George McPhee fleeced some colleagues around the league as Vegas' first GM four years ago, adding prospects and draft picks in a handful of trades around the expansion draft. Francis is hampered by that history and the desire by many not to repeat it, but there's still some potential for deals.