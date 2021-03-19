Analysis: NFL 11-season broadcast deals are groundbreaking

Ah, the future. Who knows what's ahead as new media develop and expand? History tells us the NFL is likely to figure it out, as it did when it embraced cable TV, then helped launch Fox, then brought an out-of-market package of Sunday afternoon matchups to satellite's DirecTV, then made every every contest available on satellite's SiriusXM Radio.

The major step today clearly is streaming, with all of the broadcast partners including such services in their NFL programming.

"The pandemic has had a meaningful impact on a lot of things," Ganis notes, "and one of them is the meteoric rise of streaming. I expect we would have seen these same deals had we not had the pandemic, but maybe not as much emphasis by the parent companies for all the streaming rights they were able to get.

"The broadcasters and their companies are now able to apply a significant part of their rights fees to their streaming services."

What does all of this mean for Cheeseheads, Who Dats and Raider Nation, plus 29 other fan bases?

For one, more options for viewing. For another, better matchups in prime time with ESPN getting flexing capability late in the schedule.