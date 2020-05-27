Analysis: NFL blew it with pass interference review

“Poor (NFL officiating chief) Al Riveron is trying to decide is this big enough or is it not big enough? I can put myself in his seat, ‘Yep this is interference, but is it big enough for me to get involved?’ That was the downfall of the rule.”

Few would argue that the league has far too many rules and tangents to those rules. When the NFL simplifies things, such as with the hotly debated “catch rule,” it eventually reaches something logical.

What it came up with after the Rams-Saints fiasco was, it turns out, no help at all.

“It could have worked if you just said: ‘Look it, here is what we are going to do: is it pass interference or not? Let’s forget a bigger standard, if we look at it and slow it down and see that the contact is early, then it is a foul.’ And that would have been the only way for it to succeed.”

It didn't. And on Thursday, it will be gone.

“I did not feel like it worked," McKay said. "We put New York in some really tough, tough spots. Whatever New York did, someone was going to criticize it on the other side. It was a no-win situation. That had always been the fear and was why we were scared — or I should say hesitant — to make those fouls subject to review. We didn’t make a recommendation to have a continuation of that after the one-year trial, so the rule dies on its own accord.”

