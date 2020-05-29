Analysis: Onside kicks versus fourth-and-15s

For a league that took so many years to find a catch rule that makes sense — we think the current one does that — it can't be a surprise that the somewhat radical proposal of an alternative to the onside kick has been tabled.

No, fourth-and-15 is not a dead issue, and very likely will be revisited in March. That's when, pending developments with the coronavirus pandemic, the owners would vote on rules changes or additions.

While the idea presented by the Philadelphia Eagles has merits, it also is gimmicky. And as competition committee members Rich McKay and Troy Vincent — two of the league's most influential executives — pointed out, it raises lots of questions.

“Rules like this that are substantial in nature, they typically take some time," says McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons, "and this is one of the reasons: People will raise questions and say ‘why?’ and ‘explain’ and you’ve got to come back with answers.”

The NFL desperately is seeking ways to eliminate the more dangerous plays, and the onside kick has been deemed one. It occurs rarely, and in recent years with alterations to alignments and run-ups, the probability of it succeeding has plummeted. It always was a big gamble, but less than 10% of them have worked in the last two seasons.