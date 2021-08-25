Analysis: US Open glimpse of future sans Serena, Roger, Rafa

It's been nearly a quarter of a century since Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all sat out the same Grand Slam tennis tournament.

That changes next week, when the U.S. Open will start at Flushing Meadows without any member of that distinguished and dominant trio. Williams, whose 40th birthday is in September, withdrew on Wednesday, joining Federer, who turned 40 this month, and Nadal, who is 35, on the sideline because of injuries. Williams' older sister, 41-year-old Venus, also pulled out of the field Wednesday.

Everyone knows they can't play forever, of course, and that this grand era will end at some point. Now fans, other players, the tours, tournaments, sponsors, TV executives and the rest of the world are getting a glimpse of what the probably-not-too-distant future holds for tennis.

Is that as daunting as it sounds?