Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game

This was precisely the thrill many players hoped aloud for prior to the night. There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge.

It had a Hollywood finish, too, with the game-clinching shot by Anderson. So what if it was more "The Natural" than "Field of Dreams"?

"He's been the energy, the man, of our team. What a leader," said White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo, who filled in for Tony La Russa.

They played next to the filming site of the beloved 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones, and even the Yankees fans who made the trek could hardly have headed home anything but happy with the experience.

Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, who was tagged for seven runs in five innings in another struggle with his new team, was having a hard time reflecting on the memories in the aftermath.

Still, even though the Yankees fell into fourth place in the AL East — and in the race for two wild-card spots — there will be no forgetting this trip for the rest of their careers.

"That was as special and breathtaking a setting for a baseball game as I've ever been part of," manager Aaron Boone said.