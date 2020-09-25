Andrew Thomas meeting Giants expectations at left tackle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Andrew Thomas has seen some of the NFL's top passer rushers in his first two games and the rookie left tackle didn't disappoint the New York Giants.

The fourth pick overall in the draft went against Bud Dupree of the Steelers in the season opener, and got a mix of Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack against the Bears last weekend.

The Georgia product was supposed to face NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. He won't. The defensive end tore his ACL against the Jets last weekend and is out for the season.

The 49ers have not said who will start for Bosa. It could be Kerry Hyder or Ziggy Ansah, but the Giants are confident Thomas will put up a fight.

"He's gone against two great pass rushers and he's held his own for the most part," Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo said. "There's a lot of room for improvement and Andrew knows this. It's really good for him to get these type of pass rushers right off the bat because his whole entire career is going to be these type of pass rushers."

Thomas expects more challenges on Sunday, noting the 49ers have depth in their front seven.