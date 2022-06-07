Angels fire Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels' free fall from having one of the best records in the American League to a 12-game losing streak cost Joe Maddon his job Tuesday.

General manager Perry Minasian recommended making the move to Arte Moreno, then drove to Maddon's house to give him the news.

Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the interim manager for the rest of the season, beginning Tuesday night when the Angels (27-29) host Boston.

"Looking at the last couple of days is really when I started thinking about making a change. And I'm trying not to make emotional decisions. I'll be honest, I've been emotional the past couple of days. There have been some really tough losses," Minasian said. "With that being said, nobody feels bad. You know, and again, none of us are dwelling on it either. What's done is done."

The 68-year-old Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career that has included three Manager of the Year awards.

The Angels were beaten 1-0 in Maddon's final game by the Red Sox and journeyman starter Michael Wacha, who threw a three-hitter against the Halos' star-studded lineup Monday night. Los Angeles closed a seven-game East road trip Sunday with a 9-7 loss in Philadelphia after rookie Bryson Stott hit a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning. The Angels were leading 6-2 in the eighth inning before Bryce Harper tied it on a grand slam.

"The last two weeks have been really tough. There hasn't been one phase of the game where we've been good," Minasian said.

The Angels are in a 3-16 skid overall since May 15, when they were 24-13 and tied for first place in the AL West.

Los Angeles' offense, which was among the majors' best in the first six weeks, has scored only 35 runs during its 12-game losing streak with a minus-43 run differential. The Halos' pitching staff has devolved into the ineffectiveness that has plagued the franchise's last several seasons, posting an AL-worst 6.31 ERA during the streak.

AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have struggled. Trout has only one hit in his last 28 at-bats while Ohtani is batting .180 (7 for 39) during the losing streak.

"It's tough when you lose a manager or anyone in general who you build relationships with," Trout said. "It ultimately comes down to, we have to go out there and play together. Everyone has to be held accountable, myself included. Players have to go out and perform."

After finishing with losing records in Maddon's first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start this year before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history, and the slump has dropped them 8 1/2 games behind Houston for the AL West lead after being in first place on May 15.

"Obviously this is not all Joe's fault. Players are, myself, in part to blame, because I was underperforming," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "I just want to say thank you to Joe. I appreciate everything he's done for me."

Maddon is 1,382-1,216 in parts of 19 seasons as a manager.

