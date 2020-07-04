Angels' Trout unsure about playing in 2020

Trout said he talks to his wife every night as they continue to figure out what is best. All options remain on the table, including not playing until the baby arrives.

For now, the main thing that Trout and Maddon are stressing is that everyone has to be accountable for their actions.

"Right now we're all being asked to be the best version of ourselves, the best teammate you've ever been in your life," Maddon said. "Everyone is talking about the high risk individuals opting out. To me the person who should opt out is the person who does not want to follow the protocols."

Maddon, in his first season with the Angels after five years with the Chicago Cubs, also said he had a good conversation with Trout last night and that he empathizes with everything he is facing.

"Everybody's truth matters right now. That's the one thing I have appealed to our guys," Maddon said. "There's so much buried information I've encouraged everyone to think for themselves. I'm appealing to our guys to be as informed as they can and then arrive at their own truth. Tell me what they feel."

While Trout is pleased about the protocols in place, he was not happy that negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players association about resuming the season spilled out into the public domain.