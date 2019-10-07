Candidate name: Ann Robson
Municipality: Town of Scipio
Office sought: Town Clerk
Political party (or parties): Republican and Conservative
Age: 64
Family information: Married 42 years to Jon Robson, mother of two and grandmother of three. Currently share my home with four dogs and a cat. Have called Scipio my home for over 15 years.
Professional and previous political experience: Professionally, my career has been in public and environmental health. Working as an adult educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension and with Cayuga County Health Department. In 1996, my husband and I founded Advanced Document Concepts, Inc and opened Auburn Document Centre and later Auburn Computer. This 2019 campaign for Scipio Town Clerk is my first political experience. I have been a member of the town Planning Board for 10 years, chairing since 2017. Currently, I chair the Town of Scipio Comprehensive Plan Update committee. I am the Recording Secretary for the Owasco Watershed Lake Association and founding member of OWLA.
Education: MS - Applied Clinical Nutrition
Message to voters: Dear Town of Scipio Residents, I seek your consideration and vote for Town Clerk in this fall's election. I bring to the office strong computer skills and knowledge in software applications. As an adult educator my verbal and written communication skills are applied daily. Working as a public servant in federally funded programs has honed my interpersonal skills working with government and the public. Time management and organizational skills are strengths developed over decades of experience. I thank you for your consideration and vote of confidence to elect me as your Town of Scipio Clerk.