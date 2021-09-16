Anne Reynolds

Municipality: Town of Ledyard
Office sought: Town Board
Political party (or parties): Democratic
Age: 54
Family information: I have lived in Aurora on and off for most of my life. I raised two daughters in Aurora and all of us graduated from Southern Cayuga Central School. Both of my daughters are now in college.
Professional and previous political experience: I am a registered nurse and currently serving as the Southern Cayuga Jr./Sr. High School nurse. I have never served in political office, but I do have experience working on committees and bringing people together.
Education: 1985 - SCCS, regents diploma; 1989 - Earlham College, BA in Psychology; 1992 - St. Louis University, BSN
Message to voters: I love this beautiful corner of the world. I am eager to help support meaningful growth and work towards protecting our lake and other unique resources.
