Anne Reynolds

Municipality: Town of Ledyard

Office sought: Town Board

Political party (or parties): Democratic

Age: 54

Family information: I have lived in Aurora on and off for most of my life. I raised two daughters in Aurora and all of us graduated from Southern Cayuga Central School. Both of my daughters are now in college.

Professional and previous political experience: I am a registered nurse and currently serving as the Southern Cayuga Jr./Sr. High School nurse. I have never served in political office, but I do have experience working on committees and bringing people together.

Education: 1985 - SCCS, regents diploma; 1989 - Earlham College, BA in Psychology; 1992 - St. Louis University, BSN

Message to voters: I love this beautiful corner of the world. I am eager to help support meaningful growth and work towards protecting our lake and other unique resources.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0