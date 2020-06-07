× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dale L. and Kathryn J. (Lont) Bower, of French Avenue in Auburn, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13. They were married on that day in 1970 at First Baptist Church in Memphis, New York, by the Rev. Kenneth L. Lont, the bride's twin brother.

Dale worked as a Christian school teacher/administrator and associate pastor in Clarks Summit and Hallstead, Pennsylvania, East Syracuse, Baldwinsville and Auburn.

Kathryn worked as an R.N. in Pennsylvania, at James Square in Syracuse and at the Cayuga County Nursing Home in Auburn.

They have been very active in the churches where they have attended and Dale held positions. They show hospitality for many relatives and friends. Kathy plays the piano and gardens.

They will be celebrating virtually with family and friends.

